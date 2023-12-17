What does ESPN Plus include?

ESPN Plus: A Comprehensive Guide to What’s Included

ESPN Plus, also known as ESPN+, is a subscription-based streaming service offered the sports media giant ESPN. Launched in 2018, ESPN Plus has quickly become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts looking for exclusive content, live events, and on-demand programming. In this article, we will delve into what ESPN Plus includes and answer some frequently asked questions about the service.

What does ESPN Plus offer?

ESPN Plus provides subscribers with a wide range of sports content, including live events, original shows, documentaries, and more. With ESPN Plus, you can stream thousands of live sporting events from various leagues and sports, such as Major League Baseball (MLB), National Hockey League (NHL), Major League Soccer (MLS), and college sports. Additionally, ESPN Plus offers exclusive coverage of UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) events, including Fight Night and Dana White’s Contender Series.

In addition to live events, ESPN Plus features a vast library of on-demand content. This includes ESPN’s acclaimed 30 for 30 documentary series, which explores captivating stories from the world of sports. Subscribers can also enjoy original shows like “Peyton’s Places,” where NFL legend Peyton Manning takes viewers on a journey through the history of football.

FAQ:

How much does ESPN Plus cost?

ESPN Plus is available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. This subscription fee grants access to all the content available on the platform.

Can I watch ESPN Plus on multiple devices?

Yes, ESPN Plus allows you to stream content on multiple devices simultaneously. Whether you prefer to watch on your smartphone, tablet, computer, or smart TV, you can enjoy ESPN Plus wherever and whenever you want.

Do I still need a cable subscription to access ESPN Plus?

No, ESPN Plus is a standalone streaming service. It does not require a cable or satellite TV subscription. However, it is important to note that ESPN Plus does not include access to the ESPN cable channels.

In conclusion, ESPN Plus offers sports fans an extensive collection of live events, original programming, and on-demand content. With its affordable pricing and diverse range of sports coverage, ESPN Plus has become a must-have for any sports enthusiast. So, if you’re looking to stay up-to-date with your favorite teams and immerse yourself in the world of sports, ESPN Plus is definitely worth considering.