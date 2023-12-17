What does ESPN Plus cost per month?

ESPN Plus Monthly Subscription: How Much Does It Cost?

ESPN Plus, the popular sports streaming service, offers a wide range of live sports events, original shows, and exclusive content to its subscribers. If you’re considering signing up for ESPN Plus, you might be wondering about the cost. Let’s take a closer look at the monthly subscription price and some frequently asked questions.

How much does ESPN Plus cost per month?

ESPN Plus offers a monthly subscription plan for $5.99 per month. This price gives you access to a plethora of live sports, including MLB, NHL, MLS, UFC, college sports, and more. In addition to live events, ESPN Plus also provides subscribers with exclusive on-demand content, such as documentaries, original series, and studio shows.

Can I save money with an annual subscription?

Absolutely! If you’re a die-hard sports fan and plan to use ESPN Plus throughout the year, you can opt for the annual subscription plan. Priced at $59.99 per year, this option allows you to save around 16% compared to the monthly plan. It’s a great choice for those who want to enjoy a full year of sports action without worrying about monthly payments.

Are there any additional costs?

While the monthly or annual subscription fee covers most of the content on ESPN Plus, it’s important to note that certain events or programs may require an additional pay-per-view fee. These events are typically high-profile matchups or special events that fall outside the regular programming. However, the majority of the content on ESPN Plus is included in the subscription price.

Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, ESPN Plus offers the flexibility to cancel your subscription at any time. Whether you’re taking a break from sports or simply want to explore other options, you can easily cancel your subscription without any long-term commitment.

Is ESPN Plus available in my country?

ESPN Plus is currently available in the United States and select international markets. However, availability may vary depending on your location. It’s always best to check the official ESPN Plus website or app to see if the service is available in your country.

Conclusion

With its affordable monthly subscription price of $5.99, ESPN Plus offers sports enthusiasts a fantastic opportunity to access a wide range of live events and exclusive content. Whether you’re a fan of baseball, hockey, soccer, or combat sports, ESPN Plus has you covered. So, why wait? Sign up today and never miss a moment of your favorite sports action!

FAQ