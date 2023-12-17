What does ESPN+ include?

What’s Included in ESPN+? A Comprehensive Guide to the Sports Streaming Service

ESPN+, the popular sports streaming service, has become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts looking to catch their favorite games and events. With a wide range of content available, it’s important to understand what ESPN+ includes and how it can enhance your sports viewing experience. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you navigate through the offerings of ESPN+.

What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service offered ESPN, a leading sports network. It provides access to a variety of live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive content that is not available on the regular ESPN channels.

Live Sports Coverage

One of the main attractions of ESPN+ is its extensive live sports coverage. Subscribers can enjoy live games from various sports leagues, including MLB, NHL, MLS, UFC, and more. Additionally, ESPN+ offers coverage of college sports, international soccer, tennis, golf, and even niche sports like cricket and rugby.

Original Shows and Documentaries

ESPN+ also features a range of original shows and documentaries that delve into the world of sports. From in-depth analysis and behind-the-scenes stories to historical documentaries and exclusive interviews, these programs provide a unique perspective on the sports world.

Exclusive Content

Subscribers to ESPN+ gain access to exclusive content that is not available on the regular ESPN channels. This includes additional live events, exclusive interviews, and extended coverage of certain sports. ESPN+ also offers access to out-of-market games for select sports, allowing fans to follow their favorite teams even if they are not local.

FAQ

How much does ESPN+ cost?

ESPN+ is available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. There is also an option to bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for a discounted price.

Can I watch ESPN+ on multiple devices?

Yes, ESPN+ can be streamed on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and streaming devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Do I still need a cable subscription to access ESPN+?

No, ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service and does not require a cable subscription. However, please note that ESPN+ does not include access to the regular ESPN channels.

Is ESPN+ available internationally?

ESPN+ is currently only available in the United States. However, ESPN has plans to expand its international availability in the future.

In conclusion, ESPN+ offers a comprehensive sports streaming experience with live coverage, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive content. With its affordable pricing and wide range of offerings, ESPN+ is a must-have for any sports fan looking to stay connected to their favorite teams and events.