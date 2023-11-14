What Does Ellen Degeneres Do Now?

After a successful 19-year run as the host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Ellen DeGeneres bid farewell to her iconic daytime talk show in May 2021. Since then, fans have been curious about what the beloved comedian and television personality has been up to. Let’s take a closer look at what Ellen Degeneres is doing now.

The Ellen Fund: One of the main focuses of Ellen’s post-show career is her philanthropic efforts through The Ellen Fund. Established in 2018, this non-profit organization aims to protect and conserve wildlife around the world. Ellen has been actively involved in raising awareness and funds for various conservation projects, including the protection of endangered species and their habitats.

Producing: Ellen has also shifted her focus towards producing. She has her own production company, A Very Good Production, which has been responsible for producing successful shows like “Little Big Shots” and “Ellen’s Game of Games.” Additionally, she has signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television to develop and produce new television projects.

Acting: Ellen Degeneres is no stranger to the world of acting, and she continues to explore this passion. She recently starred in the Netflix original film “Finding Dory,” where she reprised her role as the voice of Dory, a lovable blue tang fish. While there haven’t been any recent announcements about upcoming acting projects, fans can expect to see Ellen’s comedic talent on the screen again in the future.

FAQ:

Q: Is Ellen planning to return to television as a host?

A: As of now, there have been no official announcements regarding Ellen’s return as a television host. However, she has expressed her love for hosting and connecting with audiences, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see her back on the small screen in the future.

Q: Will Ellen continue to be involved in philanthropy?

A: Absolutely! Ellen is deeply committed to her philanthropic efforts and will continue to work towards making a positive impact through The Ellen Fund and other charitable endeavors.

Q: Are there any upcoming projects from Ellen’s production company?

A: While specific details about upcoming projects have not been disclosed, Ellen’s production company, A Very Good Production, is actively developing new television shows and content.

In conclusion, Ellen Degeneres is keeping herself busy post-“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” focusing on philanthropy, producing, and exploring her passion for acting. Fans can look forward to seeing her involvement in various projects that showcase her talent and dedication to making a difference in the world.