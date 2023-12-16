What is the Meaning Behind “Doing a Ratner”?

In the world of business, certain phrases and terms become synonymous with major blunders or catastrophic failures. One such phrase is “doing a Ratner,” which refers to a significant mistake that leads to a company’s downfall. This expression originated from a notorious incident involving Gerald Ratner, the former CEO of Ratners Group, a British jewelry company. Ratner’s ill-advised remarks during a public speech in 1991 caused a massive decline in the company’s reputation and financial standing.

During his speech, Ratner made a series of self-deprecating jokes about the quality of his company’s products, referring to them as “total crap.” These remarks, intended to be humorous, quickly spread through the media and caused a public relations disaster. Customers lost faith in the brand, and the company’s sales plummeted. Ratners Group eventually had to rebrand itself as Signet Group, and Gerald Ratner was forced to step down as CEO.

The phrase “doing a Ratner” has since become a cautionary tale for business leaders, reminding them of the importance of maintaining a positive image and reputation. It serves as a reminder that a single careless comment or action can have severe consequences for a company’s success.

FAQ:

Q: What does “doing a Ratner” mean?

A: “Doing a Ratner” refers to a major mistake or blunder that leads to a company’s downfall, often caused a careless comment or action from a business leader.

Q: Who is Gerald Ratner?

A: Gerald Ratner is the former CEO of Ratners Group, a British jewelry company. He became infamous for making derogatory remarks about his company’s products during a public speech in 1991.

Q: What were Ratner’s remarks?

A: Ratner referred to his company’s products as “total crap” during a public speech, which caused a significant decline in the company’s reputation and financial standing.

Q: How did Ratners Group recover from the incident?

A: Ratners Group rebranded itself as Signet Group and implemented various strategies to rebuild its reputation and regain customer trust.

Q: Why is “doing a Ratner” significant in the business world?

A: The phrase serves as a reminder to business leaders about the importance of maintaining a positive image and reputation, highlighting the potential consequences of careless comments or actions.