What does David Schwimmer do now?

David Schwimmer: From “Friends” to New Ventures

David Schwimmer, best known for his role as Ross Geller in the iconic sitcom “Friends,” has been keeping busy since the show’s finale in 2004. While many fans may wonder what he’s been up to lately, Schwimmer has been actively pursuing various projects both in front of and behind the camera.

Since bidding farewell to the beloved character of Ross, Schwimmer has taken on a diverse range of roles in film, television, and theater. He has appeared in movies such as “Picking Up the Pieces,” “Apt Pupil,” and “Six Days, Seven Nights.” Additionally, he has made guest appearances on popular TV shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “30 Rock.”

However, Schwimmer’s talents extend beyond acting. He has also ventured into directing and producing. In 2007, he made his directorial debut with the comedy-drama film “Run Fatboy Run,” starring Simon Pegg. Schwimmer has since directed several episodes of television series, including “Little Britain USA” and “Joey.”

One of Schwimmer’s most notable recent projects is the critically acclaimed series “Feed the Beast,” where he served as an executive producer and director. The show, which aired in 2016, follows two friends who open a restaurant in the Bronx. Schwimmer’s involvement in the production showcased his versatility and passion for storytelling.

While David Schwimmer will always be remembered as Ross Geller from “Friends,” his post-“Friends” career has proven that he is a multi-talented artist. Whether he’s acting, directing, or producing, Schwimmer continues to captivate audiences with his creativity and dedication to his craft.