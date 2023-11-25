What does ChatGPT do with your phone number?

In the era of advanced technology and artificial intelligence, privacy concerns have become more prevalent than ever. With the rise of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT, users often wonder what happens to their personal information, particularly their phone numbers. Let’s delve into the matter and shed light on what ChatGPT does with your phone number.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an AI language model developed OpenAI. It is designed to engage in conversational interactions with users, providing responses and generating text based on the input it receives. ChatGPT has gained popularity for its ability to simulate human-like conversations and assist users in various tasks.

Privacy and Phone Numbers

When it comes to privacy, OpenAI takes the matter seriously. As of March 1st, 2023, OpenAI no longer requires users to provide their phone numbers to access ChatGPT. This change was implemented to prioritize user privacy and reduce potential risks associated with sharing personal information.

FAQ

Q: Why did OpenAI stop collecting phone numbers?

A: OpenAI made this decision to enhance user privacy and minimize potential risks associated with storing personal information.

Q: What did OpenAI do with the phone numbers previously collected?

A: OpenAI has stated that it has deleted the phone numbers previously collected and no longer retains that data.

Q: Does ChatGPT store any personal information?

A: ChatGPT does not store any personal information provided users during conversations.

Q: How does OpenAI ensure user privacy?

A: OpenAI follows strict privacy protocols and has implemented measures to safeguard user data. By no longer collecting phone numbers, OpenAI aims to enhance user privacy and reduce potential risks.

In conclusion, OpenAI’s ChatGPT no longer requires users to provide their phone numbers, prioritizing user privacy. OpenAI has deleted any previously collected phone numbers and does not store personal information shared during conversations. By taking these steps, OpenAI aims to ensure user privacy and maintain a secure environment for AI-powered interactions.