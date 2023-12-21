What does basic Fubo cost?

What is the Cost of a Basic Fubo Subscription?

FuboTV, the popular streaming service that offers live sports, news, and entertainment channels, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters looking to access their favorite content without a traditional cable subscription. But what does a basic Fubo subscription cost, and what does it include?

Subscription Plans and Pricing

FuboTV offers several subscription plans to cater to different viewing preferences. The basic plan, known as Fubo Standard, costs $64.99 per month. This plan provides access to over 100 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, NBC, CBS, and FOX. It also includes a cloud DVR feature, allowing users to record their favorite shows and watch them later.

Additional Features and Upgrades

While the basic Fubo subscription offers a comprehensive channel lineup, there are additional features and upgrades available for those seeking an enhanced streaming experience. For sports enthusiasts, FuboTV offers an add-on package called Sports Plus, which includes additional sports channels like NFL RedZone, NBA TV, and more. This package costs an additional $10.99 per month.

For those who want to expand their channel selection beyond what the basic plan offers, FuboTV also provides several add-on packages. These include options like International Sports Plus, Adventure Plus, and Latino Plus, each offering a unique selection of channels catering to specific interests. The prices for these add-ons range from $4.99 to $19.99 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I cancel my Fubo subscription at any time?

A: Yes, FuboTV allows users to cancel their subscription at any time without any cancellation fees.

Q: Can I watch Fubo on multiple devices?

A: Yes, FuboTV supports streaming on multiple devices simultaneously. The number of devices that can stream at the same time depends on the subscription plan.

Q: Are there any hidden fees with a Fubo subscription?

A: No, FuboTV does not charge any hidden fees. The subscription price is inclusive of all costs, including taxes and fees.

In conclusion, the basic Fubo subscription, known as Fubo Standard, costs $64.99 per month and provides access to over 100 channels. Additional features and add-ons are available for sports enthusiasts and those looking to expand their channel selection. With its flexible plans and comprehensive offerings, FuboTV continues to be a popular choice for streaming live sports and entertainment content.