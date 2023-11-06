What does Apple TV include for free?

Apple TV, the popular streaming media player developed Apple Inc., offers a range of free content to its users. With a wide variety of entertainment options available, Apple TV ensures that users can enjoy a diverse selection of movies, TV shows, and more, without having to pay any additional fees.

One of the key features of Apple TV is the inclusion of free channels and apps. These channels provide access to a wealth of content, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, and music. Some of the popular free channels available on Apple TV include ABC News, CBS, NBC, PBS, and many more. These channels offer a mix of on-demand content and live streaming, allowing users to stay up-to-date with the latest news and enjoy their favorite shows.

In addition to free channels, Apple TV also includes a range of free apps that cater to various interests. These apps cover a wide range of genres, such as gaming, fitness, education, and lifestyle. Users can explore apps like YouTube, TED, Twitch, and Pluto TV, among others, to discover new content and engage with their favorite activities.

Furthermore, Apple TV offers a selection of free content through its own streaming service, Apple TV+. Apple TV+ provides original shows, movies, and documentaries created some of the most talented artists in the industry. While Apple TV+ typically requires a subscription, Apple offers a handful of shows and movies for free, allowing users to get a taste of the service’s high-quality content.

FAQ:

Q: Is Apple TV free to use?

A: Apple TV itself is a hardware device that requires a one-time purchase. However, it includes a range of free channels, apps, and some free content on Apple TV+.

Q: Can I access all the content on Apple TV for free?

A: While Apple TV offers a variety of free channels, apps, and some free content on Apple TV+, certain premium content may require a subscription or one-time payment.

Q: Can I watch live TV for free on Apple TV?

A: Yes, Apple TV provides access to free channels that offer live TV streaming, such as news and sports channels.

In conclusion, Apple TV offers a generous selection of free content, including channels, apps, and some content on Apple TV+. With its diverse range of entertainment options, Apple TV ensures that users can enjoy a wide variety of movies, TV shows, and more, without any additional cost.