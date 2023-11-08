What does an E mean at BYU?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is known for its high academic standards and strict honor code. One of the most puzzling aspects of BYU’s grading system is the elusive “E” grade. What does an “E” mean at BYU? Let’s dive into this enigma and uncover the truth.

FAQ:

Q: What does an “E” grade stand for at BYU?

A: Contrary to what one might assume, an “E” grade at BYU does not signify failure. Instead, it represents “Excused” and is given to students who have been granted an excused absence from an exam or assignment due to extenuating circumstances.

Q: How does the “E” grade affect a student’s GPA?

A: The “E” grade is not factored into a student’s GPA calculation. It neither positively nor negatively impacts their academic standing. However, it is important to note that excessive “E” grades may raise concerns about a student’s attendance or commitment to their studies.

Q: How does a student obtain an “E” grade?

A: To receive an “E” grade, a student must provide valid documentation supporting their request for an excused absence. This documentation could include medical records, official university activities, or other unforeseen circumstances that prevent the student from fulfilling their academic responsibilities.

Q: Are there any limitations on the number of “E” grades a student can receive?

A: While there is no specific limit on the number of “E” grades a student can receive, it is generally expected that students will attend and complete their exams and assignments as scheduled. Excessive “E” grades may prompt further investigation the university administration.

Understanding the meaning of an “E” grade at BYU is crucial for students navigating the university’s academic landscape. It is a symbol of understanding and flexibility, allowing students to overcome unexpected obstacles without jeopardizing their academic progress. So, the next time you come across an “E” on a BYU transcript, remember that it represents an excused absence, not an academic setback.