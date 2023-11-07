What does Amazon Prime TV include?

Amazon Prime TV has become one of the most popular streaming services worldwide, offering a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. With its extensive collection and exclusive perks, it has become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts. But what exactly does Amazon Prime TV include? Let’s take a closer look.

1. Movies and TV Shows:

Amazon Prime TV provides access to a wide range of movies and TV shows from various genres. From classic films to the latest blockbusters, users can enjoy an extensive selection of content. Additionally, popular TV series from around the world are available for streaming, ensuring there is something for everyone.

2. Original Content:

One of the standout features of Amazon Prime TV is its original programming. The platform has produced critically acclaimed series such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Fleabag,” and “The Boys.” These exclusive shows have garnered numerous awards and have become fan favorites, attracting subscribers to the service.

3. Live Sports:

Amazon Prime TV also offers live sports streaming, allowing users to watch a variety of sporting events. From football and tennis to cricket and rugby, fans can catch their favorite teams and athletes in action.

4. Additional Perks:

In addition to its extensive content library, Amazon Prime TV provides subscribers with various perks. These include free two-day shipping on eligible Amazon products, access to Prime Music for ad-free music streaming, and unlimited photo storage on Amazon Drive.

FAQ:

Q: How much does Amazon Prime TV cost?

A: Amazon Prime TV is included in an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year.

Q: Can I download content to watch offline?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime TV allows users to download select movies and TV shows for offline viewing.

Q: Can I share my Amazon Prime TV account with others?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime TV allows users to share their account with one other adult and up to four children, ensuring everyone in the household can enjoy the service.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime TV offers a diverse range of content, including movies, TV shows, original programming, and live sports. With its additional perks and affordable pricing, it has become a popular choice for those seeking quality entertainment. Whether you’re a fan of classic films, binge-worthy series, or exclusive shows, Amazon Prime TV has something for everyone.