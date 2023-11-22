What does Amazon Prime membership include?

Amazon Prime has become a household name for millions of people around the world. With its wide range of services and benefits, it has revolutionized the way we shop, stream, and enjoy entertainment. But what exactly does an Amazon Prime membership include? Let’s take a closer look.

Free and Fast Shipping: One of the most popular perks of Amazon Prime is the free two-day shipping on eligible items. Prime members can enjoy unlimited fast shipping on millions of products, making online shopping a breeze. Whether you need a last-minute gift or everyday essentials, Prime ensures your items arrive at your doorstep in no time.

Prime Video: As a Prime member, you gain access to Prime Video, a streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. From award-winning series to blockbuster movies, Prime Video has something for everyone. You can stream your favorite shows on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Prime Music: With Prime Music, you can enjoy unlimited ad-free streaming of millions of songs and albums. Discover new artists, create personalized playlists, and listen to your favorite tunes anytime, anywhere. Prime Music also offers offline listening, so you can enjoy your music even without an internet connection.

Prime Reading: Bookworms rejoice! Prime Reading allows you to borrow books, magazines, and comics from a vast selection of titles. Whether you prefer fiction, non-fiction, or graphic novels, Prime Reading has something to satisfy your literary cravings. You can read on your Kindle device or using the free Kindle app on your smartphone or tablet.

Prime Gaming: Formerly known as Twitch Prime, Prime Gaming offers exclusive in-game content, free games, and a monthly Twitch channel subscription. Gamers can take advantage of these benefits to enhance their gaming experience and connect with the vibrant Twitch community.

FAQ:

Q: How much does Amazon Prime membership cost?

A: Amazon Prime membership costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month. There are also discounted rates available for students and those with a valid EBT or Medicaid card.

Q: Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

A: Yes, you can share your Amazon Prime benefits with one other adult in your household. This includes shipping benefits, Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

Q: Is there a free trial for Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new members to experience the benefits of Prime before committing to a subscription.

In conclusion, an Amazon Prime membership offers a wide range of benefits, including free and fast shipping, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, borrowing books with Prime Reading, and exclusive gaming perks with Prime Gaming. With its comprehensive package of services, Amazon Prime continues to be a popular choice for those seeking convenience, entertainment, and savings.