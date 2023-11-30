What does Amazon Prime include?

What’s Included in Amazon Prime: A Comprehensive Guide for Subscribers

Introduction

Amazon Prime has become a household name, offering a wide range of benefits to its subscribers. From fast shipping to exclusive deals, the membership program has evolved into a comprehensive package that caters to various needs. In this article, we will delve into the details of what Amazon Prime includes, providing a comprehensive guide for both current and potential subscribers.

Fast and Free Shipping

One of the most popular perks of Amazon Prime is its fast and free shipping service. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited two-day shipping on millions of eligible items, ensuring their purchases arrive promptly at their doorstep. Additionally, Prime members can also access same-day delivery and even two-hour delivery in select areas, making it incredibly convenient for those in urgent need of their purchases.

Prime Video

Another major benefit of Amazon Prime is its streaming service, Prime Video. With a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, subscribers can enjoy unlimited streaming on various devices. From award-winning series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to blockbuster movies, Prime Video offers a diverse range of entertainment options for all tastes.

Prime Music

For music enthusiasts, Amazon Prime offers Prime Music, a streaming service that provides access to over two million songs. Subscribers can enjoy ad-free listening, create personalized playlists, and even download their favorite tracks for offline listening. Prime Music also offers a wide range of curated playlists and stations to cater to different moods and genres.

Prime Reading

Bookworms will appreciate Prime Reading, which grants access to a rotating selection of eBooks, magazines, and comics. Subscribers can choose from thousands of titles, including bestsellers and popular magazines, and read them on their Kindle devices or through the Kindle app on various devices.

Prime Gaming

Formerly known as Twitch Prime, Prime Gaming offers exclusive benefits for gamers. Subscribers can enjoy free monthly game content, access to in-game loot, and a Twitch channel subscription at no additional cost. This perk is particularly appealing for avid gamers who want to enhance their gaming experience.

FAQ

Q: How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A: Amazon Prime membership costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month. There are also discounted rates available for students and those with a valid EBT or Medicaid card.

Q: Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share certain benefits with one other adult in your household, as well as up to four children through Amazon Household.

Q: Is there a free trial for Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers to experience the benefits of Prime before committing to a membership.

Conclusion

Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits that cater to various needs, from fast and free shipping to streaming services and exclusive deals. With its comprehensive package, the membership program continues to attract millions of subscribers worldwide. Whether you’re a frequent online shopper, a movie enthusiast, or a gaming aficionado, Amazon Prime has something to offer for everyone.