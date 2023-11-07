What does Amazon Prime have that Netflix doesn’t?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, two giants stand out: Amazon Prime and Netflix. Both platforms offer a vast library of movies and TV shows, but what sets them apart? Let’s take a closer look at what Amazon Prime has to offer that Netflix doesn’t.

1. Prime Video Channels: One of the standout features of Amazon Prime is its Prime Video Channels. This allows users to add premium channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz to their subscription for an additional fee. This means you can access a wider range of content without having to subscribe to multiple services separately.

2. Free two-day shipping: Unlike Netflix, Amazon Prime is not just a streaming service. It also offers free two-day shipping on eligible items, making it a comprehensive package for those who frequently shop online. This added benefit makes Amazon Prime a more attractive option for those looking for both entertainment and convenience.

3. Access to Amazon Originals: While both platforms produce their own original content, Amazon Prime has been gaining recognition for its critically acclaimed shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Fleabag,” and “The Boys.” These exclusive series have garnered numerous awards and have become a major draw for subscribers.

4. Twitch Prime: Another unique feature of Amazon Prime is its integration with Twitch, the popular live streaming platform for gamers. Subscribers can enjoy ad-free viewing, exclusive in-game content, and a free monthly subscription to their favorite Twitch streamer. This added perk appeals to the gaming community and sets Amazon Prime apart from its competitors.

FAQ:

Q: How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A: Amazon Prime subscription costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month.

Q: Can I cancel my Amazon Prime subscription anytime?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time without any additional fees.

Q: Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share your benefits with one other adult and up to four children in your household.

In conclusion, while Netflix remains a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts, Amazon Prime offers a unique combination of benefits that sets it apart. From Prime Video Channels and free two-day shipping to access to Amazon Originals and Twitch Prime, Amazon Prime provides a comprehensive entertainment package that caters to a wide range of interests.