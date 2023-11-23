What does a blocked person on TikTok see?

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for its short-form videos, has become a global sensation with millions of users worldwide. However, like any other social media platform, TikTok also has its fair share of issues, including blocking users. But have you ever wondered what happens when you block someone on TikTok? What do they see? Let’s dive into the details.

When you block someone on TikTok, it essentially means that you are preventing them from interacting with you on the platform. This includes not being able to view your profile, videos, or send you messages. So, what does a blocked person see when they try to access your content?

What a blocked person sees:

When someone is blocked on TikTok, they will no longer be able to find your profile or view any of your videos. If they try to search for your username, it will not appear in the search results. Additionally, any comments or messages they previously sent to you will disappear from your account.

FAQ:

1. Can a blocked person still see my videos through a different account?

No, when you block someone on TikTok, it applies to all their accounts. They will not be able to view your videos even if they create a new account.

2. Can a blocked person mention me in their videos or comments?

No, once you block someone, they will not be able to mention your username in any videos, comments, or captions.

3. Can a blocked person still see my likes and comments on other videos?

No, when you block someone, they will not be able to see any of your activity on TikTok, including likes and comments on other users’ videos.

In conclusion, when you block someone on TikTok, they will no longer have access to your profile, videos, or messages. It’s an effective way to maintain your privacy and control your interactions on the platform. So, if you ever feel the need to block someone on TikTok, rest assured that they won’t be able to see your content anymore.