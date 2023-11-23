What does a 5-star general make?

In the realm of military hierarchy, the rank of a 5-star general is the pinnacle of achievement. These esteemed individuals have reached the highest echelons of military leadership, commanding immense respect and responsibility. But what exactly does a 5-star general make in terms of salary and benefits? Let’s delve into the details.

Salary and Benefits:

As of 2021, a 5-star general in the United States military earns a base salary of $16,441.80 per month, which amounts to approximately $197,300 per year. However, it is important to note that this figure does not include additional allowances, bonuses, or benefits that come with the position. These extra perks can significantly enhance the overall compensation package for a 5-star general.

FAQ:

Q: How does a military officer become a 5-star general?

A: The rank of 5-star general is an honorary title bestowed upon exceptional military leaders. It is not a rank that can be achieved through traditional promotion. The last active-duty 5-star general in the United States was General Omar Bradley, who retired in 1953.

Q: Are there any living 5-star generals?

A: No, there are currently no living 5-star generals. The last surviving 5-star general, General Omar Bradley, passed away in 1981.

Q: How many 5-star generals have there been in the United States?

A: Throughout history, the United States has had a total of nine 5-star generals. These individuals include George Washington, John J. Pershing, Douglas MacArthur, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, among others.

Q: Are 5-star generals still relevant in modern warfare?

A: The rank of 5-star general is an honorary title and is not actively used in the modern military structure. However, the wisdom and experience of these esteemed leaders continue to shape military strategy and inspire future generations of military personnel.

In conclusion, while the base salary of a 5-star general may seem modest compared to some high-ranking civilian positions, the true value lies in the honor, respect, and influence that accompanies such a prestigious rank. These exceptional individuals have dedicated their lives to the service of their country, leaving an indelible mark on military history.