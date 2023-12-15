What does 96 Rotten Tomatoes mean?

What Does a 96% Rotten Tomatoes Score Really Mean?

Introduction

In the world of film and television, Rotten Tomatoes has become a go-to source for many viewers seeking guidance on what to watch. With its iconic tomato meter, the website aggregates reviews from critics and assigns a score based on the percentage of positive reviews. But what does it really mean when a movie or TV show receives a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score? Let’s dive into the details.

Understanding the Rotten Tomatoes Score

When a film or TV show receives a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, it indicates that 96% of the reviews collected the website were positive. These reviews come from a wide range of professional critics, including journalists, bloggers, and industry experts. The remaining percentage represents negative or mixed reviews.

What Makes a High Rotten Tomatoes Score Significant?

A high Rotten Tomatoes score suggests that the majority of critics found the film or TV show to be of high quality. It indicates a strong consensus among reviewers that the production is worth watching. However, it’s important to note that a high score doesn’t necessarily mean the content will appeal to everyone’s personal taste.

FAQ

Q: Are Rotten Tomatoes scores solely based on critics’ opinions?

A: Yes, Rotten Tomatoes scores are based on the opinions of professional critics. However, the website also provides an audience score, which reflects the opinions of regular viewers.

Q: Can a movie with a lower score still be enjoyable?

A: Absolutely! Rotten Tomatoes scores are not definitive indicators of personal enjoyment. Many films with lower scores have still found success and have a dedicated fan base.

Q: Is a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score a guarantee of quality?

A: While a high score is generally indicative of a well-received production, it’s important to remember that individual preferences vary. It’s always a good idea to read reviews and watch trailers to determine if a movie or TV show aligns with your personal taste.

Conclusion

A 96% Rotten Tomatoes score signifies that a film or TV show has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from professional critics. It suggests a strong consensus on the quality of the production, but personal preferences should still be taken into account. Rotten Tomatoes can be a helpful tool in deciding what to watch, but ultimately, the final judgment lies with the viewer.