What does 4 fingers mean for UCLA?

UCLA’s Four Fingers: A Symbol of Unity and Pride

Introduction

In recent years, the sight of UCLA students and fans proudly displaying four fingers has become a common occurrence at sporting events and campus gatherings. This simple gesture holds a deep meaning for the UCLA community, symbolizing unity, pride, and a shared commitment to excellence. Let’s delve into the significance of these four fingers and what they represent for UCLA.

The Origin

The tradition of raising four fingers at UCLA can be traced back to the university’s storied basketball program. It all began in the 1960s when legendary coach John Wooden led the Bruins to an unprecedented run of success, capturing ten NCAA championships in just twelve years. Wooden emphasized the importance of teamwork and unity, teaching his players to focus on four key principles: industriousness, friendship, loyalty, and cooperation. These principles became known as the “Four Cornerstones” of UCLA basketball.

The Symbolism

Over time, the four fingers gesture evolved into a symbol of pride and unity for the entire UCLA community. It represents the shared values and aspirations that extend beyond the basketball court. Each finger represents one of the Four Cornerstones, reminding students, alumni, and fans of the importance of hard work, camaraderie, loyalty, and collaboration in all aspects of life.

FAQ

Q: What does each finger represent?

A: Each finger represents one of the Four Cornerstones of UCLA basketball: industriousness, friendship, loyalty, and cooperation.

Q: Who started the tradition of raising four fingers?

A: The tradition was inspired legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden, who emphasized the Four Cornerstones as the foundation of his team’s success.

Q: Can anyone participate in this tradition?

A: Absolutely! Raising four fingers has become a unifying symbol for the entire UCLA community, including students, alumni, faculty, and fans.

Conclusion

The four fingers gesture has become an iconic symbol of unity and pride for UCLA. Rooted in the rich history of the basketball program, it represents the values that define the university’s community. Whether seen at a game or on campus, the sight of four fingers serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of John Wooden and the shared commitment to excellence that UCLA holds dear.