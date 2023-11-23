What does 3 streams and 6 accounts mean?

In the world of finance and investing, there are often terms and phrases that can be confusing to those who are not familiar with the industry. One such term that has gained popularity recently is “3 streams and 6 accounts.” But what exactly does it mean?

Definition: 3 streams and 6 accounts refers to a financial strategy that involves diversifying income and managing expenses across three different sources of revenue and six separate bank accounts.

The concept behind this strategy is to create a more stable and secure financial foundation spreading income and expenses across multiple streams and accounts. By doing so, individuals can better manage their finances, reduce the risk of financial instability, and work towards achieving their financial goals.

How does it work?

The three streams in this strategy typically refer to three different sources of income. This could include a primary job, a side business or freelance work, and passive income from investments or rental properties. By having multiple streams of income, individuals can reduce their reliance on a single source and increase their overall financial security.

The six accounts, on the other hand, are used to manage expenses and savings. These accounts are typically divided into categories such as bills and utilities, groceries and daily expenses, savings and investments, emergency fund, retirement fund, and personal spending. By separating expenses into different accounts, individuals can better track their spending, save for specific goals, and ensure they have funds set aside for emergencies.

FAQ:

Q: Why is it important to have multiple streams of income?

A: Having multiple streams of income provides financial security and reduces the risk of relying solely on one source. It also allows individuals to diversify their income and potentially increase their overall earnings.

Q: How can I create multiple streams of income?

A: You can create multiple streams of income exploring side businesses, freelancing opportunities, investing in stocks or real estate, or generating passive income through royalties or licensing.

Q: How many bank accounts should I have?

A: The number of bank accounts you have depends on your financial goals and preferences. However, the six accounts mentioned in the 3 streams and 6 accounts strategy provide a good starting point for managing expenses and savings effectively.

In conclusion, the concept of 3 streams and 6 accounts is a financial strategy that aims to create stability and security diversifying income and managing expenses across multiple sources and accounts. By implementing this strategy, individuals can better track their finances, reduce risk, and work towards achieving their financial goals.