What Does “20 Gifted” Mean on Twitch?

In the world of live streaming, Twitch has become a household name. With millions of viewers and streamers, the platform has created its own unique language and culture. One term that often pops up in Twitch chat is “20 gifted.” But what does it actually mean?

Definition: Twitch is a popular live streaming platform where users can watch and interact with streamers in real-time. Streamers broadcast a variety of content, including gaming, music, art, and more.

Definition: “Gifted” refers to the act of giving a subscription to another user on Twitch. Subscriptions are a way for viewers to support their favorite streamers paying a monthly fee. When someone gifts a subscription, they are essentially paying for someone else’s subscription.

When you see someone mention “20 gifted” in Twitch chat, it means that a generous viewer has just gifted 20 subscriptions to other users. This act of generosity not only supports the streamer financially but also allows more viewers to enjoy the benefits of a subscription, such as ad-free viewing, exclusive emotes, and access to subscriber-only chat.

FAQ:

Q: How do gifted subscriptions work?

A: When someone gifts a subscription, they can choose to gift it to a specific user or let Twitch randomly select a recipient from the chat. The gifted subscription lasts for one month and can be renewed the recipient if they choose to do so.

Q: Why do people gift subscriptions?

A: People gift subscriptions for various reasons. It could be a way to show support for a streamer they enjoy, to engage with the community, or simply to spread some positivity and make someone’s day.

Q: Can gifted subscriptions be canceled?

A: Yes, recipients have the option to cancel their gifted subscription at any time. However, most people appreciate the gesture and choose to continue their subscription to support the streamer.

In conclusion, “20 gifted” on Twitch refers to the act of gifting 20 subscriptions to other users. It is a generous gesture that not only benefits the streamer but also allows more viewers to enjoy the perks of a subscription. So, the next time you see someone mention “20 gifted” in Twitch chat, you’ll know exactly what it means.