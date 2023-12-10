What Does 187 Mean in Police Code?

In the world of law enforcement, codes and jargon are used to communicate quickly and efficiently. One such code that has gained recognition through popular culture is “187.” This three-digit number holds a significant meaning within police circles, often associated with serious crimes. Let’s delve into the origins and implications of this code.

The Origin of 187:

The code “187” finds its roots in the California Penal Code. Specifically, it refers to the crime of murder. The number itself is derived from the section number of the California Penal Code that defines murder. Over time, this code has transcended its original legal context and become a widely recognized term, particularly in the United States.

Implications and Usage:

When a police officer uses the term “187,” it serves as a discreet way to communicate the severity of a crime. By using this code, officers can quickly relay crucial information to their colleagues and dispatchers without disclosing sensitive details over the radio or public channels. This allows for efficient coordination and response to incidents involving homicide.

FAQ:

Q: Is “187” used universally?

A: While “187” is primarily associated with the California Penal Code, it has gained recognition and usage in various law enforcement agencies across the United States. However, it is important to note that different jurisdictions may have their own codes and terminologies for similar crimes.

Q: Does “187” have any significance outside of law enforcement?

A: Yes, “187” has permeated popular culture, particularly in movies, music, and television shows. It is often used as a slang term to refer to murder or acts of violence.

Q: Are there other codes used police?

A: Yes, police codes vary across jurisdictions and countries. These codes are designed to streamline communication and ensure efficient response to incidents. Examples include codes for robbery, assault, and traffic violations.

In conclusion, the code “187” holds a specific meaning within law enforcement circles, referring to the crime of murder. While it originated from the California Penal Code, it has gained recognition and usage beyond its legal context. Understanding these codes allows for effective communication and coordination among police officers, ensuring public safety.