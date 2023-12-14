What does 100 rotten tomatoes mean?

What Does a 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score Really Mean?

In the world of film criticism, the Rotten Tomatoes website has become a go-to source for moviegoers seeking guidance on what to watch. With its iconic “Tomatometer” rating system, the site aggregates reviews from professional critics and assigns a score based on the percentage of positive reviews. A 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is often seen as a seal of approval, but what does it really mean?

Understanding the Rotten Tomatoes Score:

The Rotten Tomatoes score is calculated dividing the number of positive reviews the total number of reviews and multiplying the result 100. A 100% score indicates that every single critic who reviewed the film gave it a positive rating. It’s important to note that this score doesn’t necessarily mean the film is perfect or universally loved; it simply means that all the critics had a positive opinion.

What Does It Say About the Film?

A 100% Rotten Tomatoes score suggests that the film has resonated positively with critics. It indicates that the majority of reviewers found the film to be enjoyable, well-crafted, or thought-provoking. However, it’s crucial to remember that film appreciation is subjective, and individual tastes may vary. A high score doesn’t guarantee that every viewer will love the film, but it does indicate a strong consensus among critics.

FAQ:

1. Are Rotten Tomatoes scores the ultimate measure of a film’s quality?

No, Rotten Tomatoes scores are not the definitive measure of a film’s quality. They provide a snapshot of critical consensus, but personal preferences and tastes differ. It’s always advisable to read individual reviews and consider your own preferences before making a decision.

2. Can a film with a 100% score be bad?

While a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score suggests that all critics had a positive opinion, it doesn’t guarantee that every viewer will feel the same way. Some films may polarize audiences, and personal preferences play a significant role in determining one’s enjoyment of a film.

3. Are Rotten Tomatoes scores influenced external factors?

Rotten Tomatoes scores are solely based on the opinions of professional critics. However, it’s worth noting that external factors such as marketing campaigns or controversies surrounding a film can influence the number of reviews and potentially impact the overall score.

In conclusion, a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score indicates that all critics who reviewed a film had a positive opinion. While it suggests a strong consensus among critics, individual preferences and tastes should always be considered when deciding whether to watch a film.