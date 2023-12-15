What does 100% Rotten Tomatoes mean?

Understanding the Meaning of a 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Introduction

In the world of film criticism, Rotten Tomatoes has become a go-to source for moviegoers seeking guidance on which films to watch. With its iconic tomato meter, the website aggregates reviews from professional critics and assigns a score based on the percentage of positive reviews. While a high score is generally seen as a positive indicator, what exactly does it mean when a film receives a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes?

What is Rotten Tomatoes?

Rotten Tomatoes is an online platform that compiles reviews from film critics and calculates an overall score for each movie. The website categorizes reviews as either “fresh” or “rotten” based on the critic’s opinion. A fresh review indicates a positive opinion, while a rotten review reflects a negative one. The overall score is then determined the percentage of positive reviews.

What Does a 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score Mean?

When a film receives a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it means that every single review collected the website has been positive. This implies that every critic who reviewed the film had a favorable opinion, making it a rare and remarkable achievement. A perfect score indicates a broad consensus among critics that the film is of exceptional quality and worth watching.

FAQ

1. Are all 100% Rotten Tomatoes films considered masterpieces?

While a 100% rating suggests a film is highly acclaimed, it does not guarantee that everyone will consider it a masterpiece. Taste in movies is subjective, and individual preferences may vary. However, a perfect score does indicate that the film has resonated positively with a wide range of critics.

2. Can a film lose its 100% Rotten Tomatoes score?

Yes, a film can lose its perfect score if new reviews are added that are not as positive as the initial ones. As more reviews are collected, the score may fluctuate. Therefore, it is important to note that a film’s score on Rotten Tomatoes is not set in stone and can change over time.

Conclusion

A 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is a significant achievement for any film. It signifies that the movie has garnered unanimous praise from critics, indicating a high level of quality. However, it is essential to remember that personal taste plays a role in determining whether a film is truly a masterpiece. So, while a perfect score is undoubtedly impressive, it is always worth considering individual preferences before deciding to watch a film solely based on its Rotten Tomatoes rating.