What does 10 four mean?

Understanding the Meaning of “10-4”

Have you ever heard someone say “10-4” and wondered what it meant? This phrase, commonly used in radio communication, has its roots in the world of trucking and law enforcement. In this article, we will explore the meaning of “10-4” and its significance in various contexts.

What Does “10-4” Mean?

“10-4” is a phrase used to acknowledge or confirm that a message has been received and understood. It is derived from the ten-code system, which is a standardized set of codes used radio operators to communicate efficiently. Each code represents a specific message or instruction, allowing for quick and concise communication.

In the ten-code system, “10-4” specifically means “message received, understood, and acknowledged.” It is often used as a response to indicate agreement or compliance with a given instruction or request. For example, if a police officer receives an order to proceed to a specific location, they might respond with “10-4” to indicate that they have understood and will comply with the instruction.

FAQs about “10-4”

Q: Where did the ten-code system originate?

A: The ten-code system was first developed in the 1930s the Illinois State Police to enhance radio communication efficiency. It has since been adopted various law enforcement agencies and other industries that rely on radio communication, such as trucking and aviation.

Q: Is “10-4” used only in English-speaking countries?

A: While the ten-code system originated in the United States, it has been widely adopted many countries around the world. However, the specific codes used may vary slightly between different regions and organizations.

Q: Are there other commonly used ten-codes?

A: Yes, there are numerous other ten-codes used in radio communication. Some examples include “10-9” (repeat message), “10-20” (location), and “10-99” (officer needs assistance). These codes help streamline communication and ensure clarity in various situations.

In conclusion, “10-4” is a phrase derived from the ten-code system, used to confirm understanding and acknowledgment of a message. Its widespread use in radio communication, particularly in law enforcement and trucking, has made it a recognizable phrase for many. So, the next time you hear someone say “10-4,” you’ll know exactly what it means.