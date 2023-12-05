Developing Effective Strategies to Engage Younger Audiences

Younger audiences, particularly Gen Z and Gen Alpha, are crucial for the growth and sustainability of news outlets. While creating TikTok videos may capture their attention, it is not the only solution. To effectively engage with these digital natives, news outlets need to focus on developing the right products and establishing direct relationships. According to Danuta Breguła, an expert in subscription strategy, companies like Vinted, Klarna, and Tinder have successfully tapped into the values of young users prioritizing relatability, personalization, authenticity, and practical value.

Many young people perceive journalism as just another service that often fails to connect with them or build lasting relationships. The belief that they will eventually mature and behave like previous generations is naïve. Instead, young people are more likely to develop brand loyalty with companies like TikTok, Discord, and Snapchat, which have successfully created a sense of community and provided practical value.

Compared to previous generations, young people have different expectations. They prefer resolving issues through apps rather than calling helplines, and they are selective when it comes to subscriptions. User experience is paramount, and if a product fails to function well, they are quick to cancel it. However, their loyalty is conditional and can be won back if companies prioritize their feedback and consistently improve the user experience and content.

Despite their skepticism, young people also need assistance in spotting harmful information. Journalists like Sophia Smith Galer have recognized this need and built their presence on platforms like TikTok, where they educate and engage with their followers. Smith Galer has developed a creator literacy program to help young people understand the content they consume and navigate the risks associated with social media platforms.

To effectively engage younger audiences, news outlets should focus on creating relatable and personalized content while prioritizing user experience. Building direct relationships and actively addressing feedback will help establish trust and loyalty. Additionally, efforts to promote digital media literacy, like Smith Galer’s program, are essential to empower young people in navigating the online landscape. By understanding the values and expectations of younger audiences, news outlets can adapt their strategies to effectively capture their attention and build lasting connections.