What do you need to be a Cougarette?

Pullman, WA – The Washington State University Cougarettes are a renowned dance team known for their high-energy performances and exceptional talent. But what does it take to become a member of this prestigious group? We sat down with the Cougarettes’ coach, Sarah Johnson, to find out.

Training and Skill: To be a Cougarette, you need to have a strong background in dance. Johnson explains, “We look for dancers who have a solid foundation in various styles such as jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary. It’s important to have excellent technique, flexibility, and the ability to pick up choreography quickly.”

Physical Fitness: Being a Cougarette requires stamina and physical fitness. The team performs intricate routines that demand strength and endurance. Regular workouts and conditioning are essential to maintain the level of fitness required for performances.

Commitment: The Cougarettes are a dedicated group, and commitment is crucial. Johnson emphasizes, “Members must be willing to prioritize practices, performances, and team events. It’s not just about dancing; it’s about being part of a close-knit team that supports and uplifts each other.”

Attitude and Teamwork: Being a team player is vital for success as a Cougarette. Johnson says, “We look for dancers who have a positive attitude, are supportive of their teammates, and can work well in a group dynamic. It’s important to be able to take constructive criticism and use it to improve.”

FAQ:

Q: How often do the Cougarettes practice?

A: The Cougarettes practice several times a week, including both technique-focused sessions and rehearsals for upcoming performances.

Q: Are there any height or weight requirements?

A: No, there are no specific height or weight requirements to become a Cougarette. Dancers of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to audition.

Q: Can freshmen audition?

A: Absolutely! The Cougarettes welcome dancers from all grade levels, including freshmen. It’s a great opportunity to get involved right from the start of your college journey.

Q: Are scholarships available for Cougarettes?

A: Yes, scholarships are available for members of the Cougarettes. These scholarships are awarded based on talent, commitment, and academic performance.

In conclusion, becoming a Cougarette requires a combination of dance skill, physical fitness, commitment, and a positive attitude. If you have what it takes, joining this esteemed dance team can be a rewarding and unforgettable experience during your time at Washington State University.