What do you get with Hulu 7.99 plan?

What’s Included in Hulu’s $7.99 Plan?

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a wide range of entertainment options at affordable prices. One such service is Hulu, which provides access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. With different subscription plans available, it’s important to understand what you get with each one. In this article, we will explore what is included in Hulu’s $7.99 plan and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that allows users to watch a variety of TV shows, movies, and original content on-demand. It offers a combination of current and past seasons of popular TV shows from various networks, as well as a selection of movies and Hulu Originals.

What do you get with Hulu’s $7.99 plan?

Hulu’s $7.99 plan, also known as the “Hulu (ad-supported) plan,” provides access to the entire Hulu streaming library. This includes thousands of TV episodes, movies, and Hulu Originals. However, it is important to note that this plan includes advertisements, which may interrupt your viewing experience.

With the $7.99 plan, you can stream content on one device at a time. If you want to watch Hulu on multiple devices simultaneously, you can upgrade to the Hulu (No Ads) plan or the Hulu + Live TV plan, which offer additional features and benefits.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I watch live TV with the $7.99 plan?

No, the $7.99 plan does not include live TV. If you want access to live TV channels, you will need to upgrade to the Hulu + Live TV plan.

2. Can I download shows and movies to watch offline?

No, the ability to download content for offline viewing is not available with the $7.99 plan. This feature is only available with the Hulu (No Ads) plan and the Hulu + Live TV plan.

3. Can I create multiple profiles with the $7.99 plan?

Yes, you can create up to six profiles with the $7.99 plan. Each profile can have its own personalized recommendations and watch history.

In conclusion, Hulu’s $7.99 plan offers access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and Hulu Originals. While it includes advertisements and does not provide live TV or offline viewing options, it is an affordable choice for those looking to enjoy a wide range of on-demand entertainment.