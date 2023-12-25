What do you get on Hulu for 7.99 a month?

What Can You Stream on Hulu for $7.99 a Month?

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a wide range of entertainment options at affordable prices. One such service is Hulu, which provides subscribers with access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. But what exactly do you get for $7.99 a month? Let’s dive in and explore the offerings of this popular streaming platform.

Hulu’s basic subscription plan, priced at $7.99 per month, grants users access to a plethora of on-demand content. This includes a vast selection of current and past TV shows from various networks, such as ABC, NBC, Fox, and more. From popular sitcoms to gripping dramas, Hulu has something for everyone.

In addition to TV shows, Hulu also offers a wide range of movies, including both classics and recent releases. Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy or a thrilling action flick, you’ll find plenty of options to choose from.

One of the standout features of Hulu is its collection of original content. With critically acclaimed shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Little Fires Everywhere,” Hulu has made a name for itself in the world of streaming. Subscribers can enjoy these exclusive series, along with a variety of other Hulu originals, all included in the $7.99 monthly fee.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can I watch live TV with the $7.99 Hulu subscription?

A: No, the basic subscription plan does not include live TV. However, Hulu does offer a separate plan called Hulu + Live TV, which provides access to live channels for an additional cost.

Q: Are there any ads with the $7.99 Hulu subscription?

A: Yes, the basic plan includes ads during the streaming experience. However, if you prefer an ad-free experience, Hulu offers an ad-free subscription plan for $11.99 per month.

Q: Can I stream Hulu on multiple devices?

A: Yes, Hulu allows subscribers to stream content on two devices simultaneously. If you need to stream on more than two devices, Hulu offers an add-on called Unlimited Screens, which allows for unlimited simultaneous streaming within your home network.

In conclusion, for just $7.99 a month, Hulu offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. While the basic plan includes ads and does not provide access to live TV, it still provides excellent value for money. Whether you’re a fan of binge-watching your favorite shows or discovering new movies, Hulu has you covered.