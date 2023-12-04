What Do Yellow Dots Mean on Citizen?

If you’re an avid user of the Citizen app, you may have noticed small yellow dots appearing on certain incidents. These dots serve as a visual indicator that the incident has been verified Citizen’s team of moderators. In this article, we will delve into the meaning behind these yellow dots and answer some frequently asked questions about their significance.

What do the yellow dots represent?

The yellow dots on Citizen indicate that the incident has been verified Citizen’s team. This means that the information provided has been reviewed and confirmed as accurate and reliable. It adds an extra layer of credibility to the incident, ensuring that users can trust the information they are receiving.

Why are the yellow dots important?

The yellow dots play a crucial role in distinguishing verified incidents from unverified ones. In a world where misinformation can spread rapidly, having a reliable source like Citizen is essential. By verifying incidents, Citizen aims to provide users with accurate and up-to-date information, enabling them to make informed decisions about their safety and well-being.

How does Citizen verify incidents?

Citizen employs a team of moderators who review and verify incidents reported on the app. These moderators carefully assess the information provided, cross-referencing it with other sources and conducting additional research if necessary. Once an incident is confirmed as accurate, it receives the yellow dot verification.

Can incidents without yellow dots be trusted?

While incidents without yellow dots have not been verified Citizen’s team, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are false or inaccurate. Citizen encourages users to exercise caution and use their own judgment when evaluating unverified incidents. The absence of a yellow dot simply indicates that the incident has not yet undergone the verification process.

In conclusion, the yellow dots on Citizen serve as a symbol of trust and reliability. They indicate that an incident has been verified Citizen’s team of moderators, ensuring users receive accurate and credible information. However, it’s important to remember that unverified incidents can still provide valuable insights, and users should exercise their own judgment when evaluating them. Stay informed, stay safe!