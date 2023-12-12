What Do UCLA Students Call Themselves?

Los Angeles, CA – As one of the most prestigious universities in the United States, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) is home to a diverse student body. With students hailing from all corners of the globe, it’s no surprise that they have developed their own unique identity and sense of community. So, what do UCLA students call themselves?

1. Bruins: The most common term used to refer to UCLA students is “Bruins.” This nickname stems from the university’s official mascot, Joe Bruin, a brown bear. The term is used to foster a sense of unity and pride among students, and it is often used in chants and cheers at sporting events.

2. UC-LA: Another popular term used UCLA students is “UC-LA.” This abbreviation is often used in casual conversation and social media posts to refer to the university. It is a quick and convenient way for students to identify themselves as part of the UCLA community.

3. Westwood Warriors: Westwood is the neighborhood in Los Angeles where UCLA is located. Some students affectionately refer to themselves as “Westwood Warriors” to highlight their connection to the vibrant community surrounding the university.

4. Bruins Nation: “Bruins Nation” is a term used to describe the collective community of UCLA students, alumni, and fans. It represents the strong bond and shared experiences that unite individuals who have been a part of the UCLA community.

FAQ:

Q: Are there any other nicknames for UCLA students?

A: While the aforementioned terms are the most commonly used, some students may also refer to themselves as “Bruins” or simply as “UCLA students.”

Q: Can non-students use these terms?

A: Absolutely! These terms are not exclusive to UCLA students and can be used anyone to show support for the university or to identify with the UCLA community.

Q: Are there any official terms used the university?

A: The university officially refers to its students as “UCLA students” or “Bruins.” These terms are used in official communications and publications.

In conclusion, UCLA students proudly identify themselves as Bruins, UC-LA, Westwood Warriors, or as part of the larger Bruins Nation. These terms reflect the strong sense of community and pride that exists among the diverse student body at UCLA. Whether you’re a current student, an alumnus, or a fan, these terms serve as a reminder of the shared experiences and accomplishments that make UCLA such a special place.