Decoding the Hisense Model Numbers: A Guide to Understanding Their Meaning

When it comes to purchasing a new television, understanding the model numbers can often be a confusing task. Hisense, a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, is no exception. To help you navigate through the sea of numbers and letters, we have compiled a comprehensive guide to deciphering the Hisense model numbers.

What do the Hisense model numbers mean?

The model numbers of Hisense televisions consist of a combination of letters and numbers that provide valuable information about the product. While the specific format may vary, there are some common patterns to look out for:

Series: The first digit or letter in the model number usually represents the series of the television. Higher numbers often indicate a more advanced series with additional features and improved technology.

Screen Size: The following numbers typically indicate the screen size of the TV in inches. For example, a model number ending in "55" would represent a 55-inch television.

Year of Release: Some Hisense models include the year of release as part of the model number. This can be helpful in determining the age of the TV and whether it incorporates the latest technological advancements.

Additional Features: Certain letters or numbers within the model number may denote specific features or variations of the television. These can include factors such as resolution (e.g., 4K), smart capabilities, or design variations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does the “U” in some Hisense model numbers stand for?

A: The “U” typically indicates that the television is an Ultra HD (4K) model, offering a higher resolution and enhanced picture quality.

Q: How can I determine the year of release from the model number?

A: In most cases, the year of release is represented the last two digits of the model number. For example, a model number ending in “20” would indicate a TV released in 2020.

Q: Are higher model numbers always better?

A: While higher model numbers often indicate more advanced features, it is essential to consider your specific needs and budget. Sometimes, a lower model number may still offer excellent performance and value for money.

Understanding the meaning behind Hisense model numbers can be a valuable tool when shopping for a new television. By decoding these numbers, you can make an informed decision and select a TV that best suits your preferences and requirements.