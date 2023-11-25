What do Susan Sarandon’s sons do?

Susan Sarandon, the renowned American actress and activist, is not only known for her impressive career in the entertainment industry but also for being a devoted mother to her three children. While her own accomplishments have been widely celebrated, many are curious about what her sons are up to and whether they have followed in their mother’s footsteps. Let’s take a closer look at what Susan Sarandon’s sons do.

Jack Henry Robbins: Jack Henry Robbins, born on May 15, 1989, is the eldest son of Susan Sarandon and her former partner, Tim Robbins. Following in his parents’ footsteps, Jack has ventured into the world of filmmaking. He has directed and produced several short films, including “Paint It Red” and “Hot Winter: A Film Dick Pierre.” Jack’s unique storytelling style and creative vision have garnered critical acclaim, making him a rising star in the industry.

Miles Robbins: Born on May 4, 1992, Miles Robbins is Susan Sarandon’s second son with Tim Robbins. Unlike his older brother, Miles has pursued a career in acting. He made his film debut in 2016 with a role in the indie comedy-drama “My Friend Dahmer.” Since then, he has appeared in various films and television shows, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Miles has also dabbled in music, being part of the band “Milo Greene” as a guitarist and vocalist.

Tom Robbins: Susan Sarandon’s youngest son, Tom Robbins, was born on September 10, 1994. While Tom has chosen to stay away from the limelight, he has been involved in the entertainment industry behind the scenes. He has worked as a production assistant on several film sets, gaining valuable experience and insight into the filmmaking process.

FAQ:

Q: Are any of Susan Sarandon’s sons interested in activism like their mother?

A: While Susan Sarandon is known for her activism, her sons have not been as vocal about their involvement in political or social causes. However, they have shown support for their mother’s activism in various ways.

Q: Have any of Susan Sarandon’s sons won awards for their work?

A: As of now, none of Susan Sarandon’s sons have won major awards for their work in the entertainment industry. However, they have received critical acclaim for their talent and are steadily building their careers.

In conclusion, Susan Sarandon’s sons have carved their own paths in the entertainment industry. Jack Henry Robbins has made a name for himself as a director and producer, while Miles Robbins is pursuing a career in acting. Tom Robbins, the youngest of the three, has been involved in film production. With their talent and passion, it is clear that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Sarandon-Robbins family.