What do Ryanair cabin crew get paid?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, is known for its affordable fares and extensive network of destinations. But have you ever wondered what the cabin crew, the friendly faces who ensure your safety and comfort during your flight, get paid? Let’s take a closer look at the remuneration package offered to Ryanair cabin crew members.

Base Salary and Allowances

Ryanair cabin crew members receive a base salary, which varies depending on their experience and the country they are based in. On average, the starting salary for a new cabin crew member is around €1,200 per month. However, this can increase with experience and seniority.

In addition to the base salary, Ryanair cabin crew members also receive various allowances. These allowances cover expenses such as overnight stays, meals, and transportation during layovers. The exact amount of these allowances can vary depending on the length of the layover and the destination.

Bonuses and Incentives

Ryanair offers its cabin crew members the opportunity to earn additional income through various bonuses and incentives. These can include performance-based bonuses, sales commissions, and rewards for exceptional customer service. The amount earned through these bonuses can vary, but they provide an opportunity for cabin crew members to increase their overall income.

FAQ

Q: Do Ryanair cabin crew members receive any benefits?

A: Yes, Ryanair cabin crew members are entitled to certain benefits such as discounted or free travel on Ryanair flights for themselves and their immediate family members.

Q: Are there any opportunities for career progression?

A: Yes, Ryanair provides its cabin crew members with opportunities for career progression. They can apply for positions such as Senior Cabin Crew, Cabin Supervisor, or even Cabin Manager, which come with increased responsibilities and higher salaries.

Q: Are there any additional perks?

A: Ryanair cabin crew members also enjoy other perks such as flexible working hours, health insurance, and pension schemes.

In conclusion, Ryanair cabin crew members receive a base salary, allowances, and have the opportunity to earn additional income through bonuses and incentives. They also enjoy benefits, career progression opportunities, and other perks. While the starting salary may not be as high as some other airlines, the overall remuneration package offered Ryanair provides a competitive and rewarding career for cabin crew members.