What do Natives Call Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving, a holiday celebrated annually in the United States and Canada, is known for its traditions of feasting, gratitude, and spending time with loved ones. However, have you ever wondered what Native Americans, the indigenous people of these lands, call this holiday? Let’s explore this question and shed light on the perspectives of Native communities.

Historical Context:

Thanksgiving has its roots in the 1621 harvest feast shared between the Pilgrims, European settlers, and the Wampanoag tribe in Plymouth, Massachusetts. This event is often portrayed as a harmonious gathering, but it is essential to acknowledge the complex history and ongoing struggles faced Native Americans.

Perspectives on Thanksgiving:

Native Americans have diverse opinions regarding Thanksgiving. Some tribes and individuals embrace the holiday as an opportunity to honor their ancestors, celebrate their culture, and express gratitude for their heritage. Others, however, view Thanksgiving as a reminder of colonization, forced assimilation, and the loss of their lands and lives.

Terms:

1. Indigenous people: Refers to the original inhabitants of a particular region or country, often with a distinct culture and heritage.

2. Pilgrims: The English settlers who arrived in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1620 seeking religious freedom.

3. Wampanoag tribe: A Native American tribe from the northeastern United States, known for their interactions with the Pilgrims.

FAQ:

Q: What do Native Americans call Thanksgiving?

A: There is no single answer to this question as Native Americans have diverse perspectives. Some may refer to it as Thanksgiving, while others may use alternative terms or not celebrate it at all.

Q: How can I be respectful during Thanksgiving?

A: It is important to educate oneself about the history and experiences of Native Americans. Engage in conversations that promote understanding and respect for their cultures and traditions. Avoid appropriating Native American symbols or stereotypes.

In conclusion, the question of what Native Americans call Thanksgiving does not have a definitive answer. It is crucial to recognize the diversity of perspectives within Native communities and approach the holiday with respect and understanding. By acknowledging the complex history and ongoing struggles faced Native Americans, we can foster a more inclusive and compassionate society.