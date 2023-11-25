What do Muslims believe about Jesus?

In a world where religious diversity is prevalent, it is important to understand the beliefs and perspectives of different faiths. One such faith is Islam, which has over 1.8 billion followers worldwide. Muslims hold a deep reverence for Jesus, considering him as one of the greatest prophets in their religion. However, their beliefs about Jesus differ from those of Christians. Let’s explore what Muslims believe about Jesus and how it shapes their faith.

Who is Jesus according to Islam?

Muslims believe that Jesus, known as ‘Isa’ in Arabic, was a prophet and messenger of God. They regard him as a human being, born to the Virgin Mary through a miraculous birth. According to Islamic teachings, Jesus performed numerous miracles, including healing the sick and raising the dead. However, Muslims do not believe that Jesus is the son of God or part of a divine trinity, as Christianity teaches.

What is the significance of Jesus in Islam?

For Muslims, Jesus holds immense importance as a prophet who brought divine guidance to humanity. They believe that his teachings were in line with the previous prophets, such as Moses and Abraham. Muslims also believe that Jesus will return to Earth in the future, playing a crucial role in the final judgment and the establishment of justice.

How do Muslims view the crucifixion?

While Christians believe that Jesus was crucified and resurrected, Islamic teachings differ on this matter. Muslims believe that Jesus was not crucified but was instead raised to the heavens God. They believe that another person, who resembled Jesus, was mistakenly crucified in his place. This event, known as the “substitution theory,” is a significant point of divergence between Islam and Christianity.

FAQ:

Do Muslims believe in the miracles of Jesus?

Yes, Muslims believe that Jesus performed miracles, including healing the sick and raising the dead, as mentioned in the Quran.

Do Muslims celebrate Christmas?

While Muslims do not celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday, some may participate in cultural festivities or exchange greetings with their Christian friends and neighbors.

Do Muslims believe in the virgin birth of Jesus?

Yes, Muslims believe in the virgin birth of Jesus. They consider it a miraculous event, just as Christians do.

In conclusion, Muslims hold a deep respect and reverence for Jesus as a prophet and messenger of God. While their beliefs about Jesus differ from those of Christians, understanding these differences fosters interfaith dialogue and promotes religious tolerance in our diverse world.