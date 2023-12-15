What Muslims Believe about Jesus: Unveiling the Islamic Perspective

In a world where religious diversity is celebrated, it is crucial to understand and respect the beliefs of different faiths. One such faith is Islam, which holds a unique perspective on Jesus Christ. Contrary to popular misconceptions, Muslims revere Jesus as a significant prophet and hold him in high regard. Let’s delve into what Muslims truly believe about Jesus.

Who is Jesus in Islam?

In Islam, Jesus, known as ‘Isa’ in Arabic, is considered one of the greatest prophets, alongside figures such as Noah, Abraham, Moses, and Muhammad. Muslims believe that Jesus was born to the Virgin Mary through a miraculous birth, without the involvement of a human father. They regard him as a messenger of God, chosen to guide humanity towards righteousness.

What do Muslims believe about Jesus’ teachings?

Muslims believe that Jesus preached the same core message as other prophets before him: the worship of one God and the importance of leading a righteous life. They believe that Jesus performed miracles, such as healing the sick and raising the dead, the permission of God. Muslims also believe that Jesus foretold the coming of the final prophet, Muhammad.

Do Muslims believe Jesus was crucified?

While Christians believe in the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus, Islamic belief differs on this matter. Muslims believe that Jesus was not crucified but was instead raised to the heavens God. They believe that another person, who resembled Jesus, was mistakenly crucified in his place.

What is the significance of Jesus in Islam?

For Muslims, Jesus serves as a role model of piety, humility, and devotion to God. His teachings and actions are seen as guiding principles for leading a righteous life. Muslims believe that Jesus will return to Earth in the future, alongside the return of the Mahdi (a messianic figure), to establish justice and peace.

FAQ:

Q: Do Muslims believe Jesus is the Son of God?

A: No, Muslims do not believe that Jesus is the literal Son of God. They believe in the oneness of God and consider the concept of God having offspring as incompatible with monotheism.

Q: How do Muslims view the Bible’s portrayal of Jesus?

A: Muslims regard the Bible as a sacred text but believe that it has undergone changes and distortions over time. They believe that the original message of Jesus has been preserved in the Quran, which they consider the final and unaltered revelation from God.

In conclusion, understanding the Islamic perspective on Jesus is essential for fostering interfaith dialogue and promoting religious harmony. Muslims hold Jesus in high esteem as a prophet and messenger of God, emphasizing his teachings of monotheism and righteousness. By recognizing and respecting these beliefs, we can build bridges of understanding and mutual respect among diverse communities.