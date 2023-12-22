What do most Mexicans call Mexico City?

What is the Common Name for Mexico City?

Mexico City, the vibrant capital of Mexico, is known various names among its residents and visitors. While its official name is Ciudad de México (Mexico City), locals often refer to it a different moniker: “El DF” or simply “DF.” This abbreviation stands for Distrito Federal, which translates to Federal District in English. However, it is important to note that the term DF is becoming less common as the city undergoes administrative changes.

Why is Mexico City Called DF?

The name DF originated from the city’s status as the capital of the country’s Federal District. The Federal District was established in 1824 and served as the seat of the federal government. For many years, the term DF was widely used to refer to Mexico City, as it encompassed both the city and its surrounding areas. However, in recent years, the Federal District was officially renamed Ciudad de México, aligning its name with that of the city itself.

What Other Names are Used for Mexico City?

In addition to DF, Mexico City is also referred to other names. One common nickname is “La Ciudad de los Palacios” (The City of Palaces), which highlights the city’s rich architectural heritage. Another popular nickname is “La Capital” (The Capital), emphasizing its status as the political, economic, and cultural center of Mexico.

What is the Significance of the Name Changes?

The renaming of the Federal District to Ciudad de México reflects a shift in the city’s administrative structure. In 2016, the Federal District ceased to exist as a separate entity and was incorporated into the newly formed state of Mexico City. This change aimed to grant the city greater autonomy and representation, aligning it with other states in Mexico. The name change also serves to emphasize the city’s historical and cultural significance.

In Conclusion

Mexico City, known as Ciudad de México or simply DF, is a city of many names. While DF was once the most commonly used term, the city’s administrative changes have led to a shift towards its official name. Nevertheless, the various names used for Mexico City reflect its diverse identity and rich history. Whether you refer to it as DF, Ciudad de México, or any other nickname, one thing is certain: Mexico City remains a captivating and vibrant metropolis.