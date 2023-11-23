What do Mormons believe about Jesus?

In the world of religion, there are countless beliefs and interpretations surrounding the figure of Jesus Christ. One group that holds a unique perspective on Jesus is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as Mormons. So, what do Mormons believe about Jesus?

Mormons believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God and the Savior of the world. They believe that He is the central figure in God’s plan of salvation and that through His Atonement, all people can be forgiven of their sins and find eternal life. Mormons view Jesus as the literal Son of God, born to the Virgin Mary through the power of the Holy Ghost.

According to Mormon doctrine, Jesus Christ played a crucial role in the creation of the world. They believe that He is the Jehovah of the Old Testament, the God who spoke to prophets such as Moses and Abraham. Mormons also believe that Jesus Christ visited the ancient Americas after His resurrection, teaching and ministering to the people there.

FAQ:

Q: Do Mormons believe in the divinity of Jesus?

A: Yes, Mormons believe that Jesus Christ is divine and the Son of God.

Q: How do Mormons view Jesus’ Atonement?

A: Mormons believe that through Jesus’ Atonement, all people can be forgiven of their sins and find eternal life.

Q: Do Mormons believe that Jesus is the only way to salvation?

A: Yes, Mormons believe that Jesus Christ is the only way to salvation and that all people must accept Him as their Savior.

Mormons also believe that Jesus Christ established His Church during His mortal ministry and that it was later restored through the prophet Joseph Smith in the early 19th century. They believe that Jesus continues to guide His Church through modern-day prophets and apostles.

In summary, Mormons hold a deep reverence for Jesus Christ, viewing Him as the Son of God, the Savior of the world, and the central figure in their faith. They believe in His divinity, His Atonement, and His ongoing guidance of His Church. Understanding these beliefs is essential to comprehending the unique perspective that Mormons bring to the discussion of Jesus Christ.