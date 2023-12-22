Exploring the Aztec Civilization: What Do Mexicans Call Their Ancestors?

Mexico, a country rich in history and culture, is home to one of the most fascinating ancient civilizations – the Aztecs. Known for their advanced agricultural practices, intricate artwork, and awe-inspiring architecture, the Aztecs left an indelible mark on Mexican heritage. But have you ever wondered what Mexicans themselves call this remarkable civilization? Let’s delve into this intriguing question and shed light on the terminology used Mexicans to refer to their Aztec ancestors.

What do Mexicans call the Aztecs?

In Mexico, the Aztecs are commonly referred to as “Mexicas” (pronounced meh-shee-kahs). This term is derived from the Nahuatl language, which was spoken the Aztecs themselves. The Mexicas were one of several indigenous groups that inhabited the Valley of Mexico during the 14th to 16th centuries.

Why are they called Mexicas?

The term “Mexica” holds significant historical and cultural meaning. It is believed to have originated from the mythical ancestral homeland of the Aztecs, called Aztlán. According to legend, the Mexicas embarked on a long journey from Aztlán and eventually settled in the Valley of Mexico, where they established their capital city, Tenochtitlan. The name “Mexica” serves as a reminder of their origins and their remarkable achievements as a civilization.

FAQ:

Q: Are Aztecs and Mexicas the same?

A: Yes, Aztecs and Mexicas are essentially the same. The term “Aztec” was coined European explorers and historians, while “Mexica” is the name used the indigenous people themselves.

Q: Why do Mexicans prefer the term Mexica?

A: Mexicans often prefer to use the term Mexica to honor their indigenous roots and emphasize their connection to the ancient civilization. It is a way of reclaiming their history and cultural identity.

Q: Is the term Aztec still used in Mexico?

A: While the term Aztec is still recognized and understood in Mexico, it is more commonly used non-Mexicans. Mexicans themselves tend to use Mexica to refer to their Aztec ancestors.

In conclusion, the Aztecs, known as Mexicas in Mexico, continue to captivate our imagination with their extraordinary achievements. By embracing the term Mexica, Mexicans honor their rich heritage and ensure that the legacy of this remarkable civilization lives on.