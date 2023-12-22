What do Madonna’s kids do?

Madonna’s Children: A Glimpse into Their Lives

Introduction

Madonna, the iconic pop star known for her boundary-pushing music and provocative image, is also a devoted mother to six children. While the world is familiar with Madonna’s artistic endeavors, little is known about what her children are up to. In this article, we delve into the lives of Madonna’s kids and shed light on their activities and aspirations.

Madonna’s Children

Madonna’s brood consists of four adopted children and two biological children. Her eldest child, Lourdes Leon, is the daughter of Madonna and actor Carlos Leon. Lourdes, now in her early twenties, has followed in her mother’s footsteps and pursued a career in the arts. She is a talented dancer, singer, and fashion designer, having launched her own clothing line.

Next in line is Rocco Ritchie, Madonna’s son with filmmaker Guy Ritchie. Rocco, now a teenager, has shown a keen interest in skateboarding and photography. He has even dabbled in modeling, having been featured in several fashion campaigns.

Madonna’s other adopted children include David Banda and Mercy James, both from Malawi. David, who was adopted in 2006, has a passion for soccer and has been training with the Benfica youth academy. Mercy, adopted in 2009, has a flair for fashion and has accompanied her mother to various fashion events.

The youngest members of Madonna’s family are twins Estere and Stella, also from Malawi. At just eight years old, they are still exploring their interests and talents.

Conclusion

While Madonna’s children may have grown up in the shadow of their famous mother, they are carving out their own paths and pursuing their passions. From the arts to sports and fashion, each child has found their own niche. As they continue to grow and develop, it will be fascinating to see how they leave their mark on the world, just like their iconic mother.