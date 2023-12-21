What do Madonna’s children do now?

Madonna’s Children: What Are They Up To Now?

Madonna, the iconic pop star known for her groundbreaking music and boundary-pushing performances, has always been in the spotlight. But what about her children? With a career spanning decades, Madonna has managed to keep her personal life relatively private, especially when it comes to her four children: Lourdes, Rocco, David, and Mercy. Let’s take a closer look at what Madonna’s children are up to now.

Lourdes Leon

Lourdes, Madonna’s eldest daughter, has inherited her mother’s creative genes. She is a talented dancer and has even made appearances in some of Madonna’s music videos. Lourdes has also ventured into the world of fashion, launching her own clothing line called “Material Girl” in collaboration with her mother. She continues to pursue her passion for the arts and is carving her own path in the industry.

Rocco Ritchie

Rocco, Madonna’s son with filmmaker Guy Ritchie, has dabbled in various artistic endeavors. He has shown an interest in both music and film, and has even worked as a DJ under the name “DJ Big Red.” Rocco has also explored his passion for photography and has been involved in several creative projects. While he may not be in the spotlight as much as his mother, Rocco is undoubtedly making his mark in the artistic world.

David and Mercy

Madonna’s adopted children, David and Mercy, have also been making their own strides. David, who was adopted from Malawi, has shown a keen interest in soccer and has even joined the Benfica youth academy in Lisbon, Portugal. Mercy, on the other hand, has displayed a talent for singing and dancing, often joining her mother on stage during performances. Both children are growing up with a strong sense of philanthropy, thanks to Madonna’s involvement in various charitable causes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Are any of Madonna’s children pursuing a career in music?

While Lourdes has dabbled in music and made appearances in her mother’s music videos, Rocco has shown more interest in music production and DJing. However, it is important to note that their career paths may evolve over time.

2. What are Madonna’s children’s philanthropic endeavors?

Madonna has instilled a sense of philanthropy in her children, and they have been involved in various charitable causes. David and Mercy, in particular, have been exposed to Madonna’s work in Malawi and have shown a commitment to helping others.

While Madonna’s children have undoubtedly been influenced their mother’s success, they are also forging their own paths in the creative industry. Each child has shown unique talents and interests, and it remains to be seen how their careers will unfold.

In conclusion, Madonna’s children are carving their own paths in the creative world, pursuing their passions and making their mark. From Lourdes’ ventures in fashion and dance to Rocco’s exploration of music and film, and David and Mercy’s philanthropic endeavors, it is clear that talent runs in the family. As they continue to grow and evolve, we can only anticipate more exciting ventures from Madonna’s talented offspring.