What Do Kim Kardashian Do?

What Does Kim Kardashian Do?

Kim Kardashian is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, but many people often wonder what exactly she does. From reality TV star to entrepreneur, Kardashian has built a successful career that spans various industries. Let’s take a closer look at what Kim Kardashian does and how she has become a household name.

Reality TV Star: Kardashian rose to fame through the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which premiered in 2007. The show follows the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has been a major success, running for 20 seasons. Kardashian’s appearances on the show have allowed her to gain a massive following and establish herself as a prominent public figure.

Entrepreneur: Kardashian has ventured into various business endeavors. She has launched her own beauty brand called KKW Beauty, which offers a wide range of makeup and skincare products. Additionally, she has collaborated with several fashion brands and launched her own shapewear line called SKIMS. Kardashian’s entrepreneurial skills have contributed to her immense success and financial prosperity.

Social Media Influencer: With over 250 million followers on Instagram, Kardashian has become a social media powerhouse. She uses her platforms to promote her businesses, share glimpses of her personal life, and engage with her fans. Kardashian’s social media presence has played a significant role in shaping her brand and maintaining her popularity.

Philanthropy: Kardashian is also involved in various philanthropic efforts. She has used her platform to raise awareness about important social issues and has been an advocate for criminal justice reform. Kardashian has even worked on cases to help free individuals who were wrongfully incarcerated.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How did Kim Kardashian become famous?

A: Kim Kardashian rose to fame through the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which premiered in 2007.

Q: What businesses does Kim Kardashian own?

A: Kim Kardashian owns KKW Beauty, a beauty brand, and SKIMS, a shapewear line.

Q: How many followers does Kim Kardashian have on Instagram?

A: Kim Kardashian has over 250 million followers on Instagram.

Q: What philanthropic work is Kim Kardashian involved in?

A: Kim Kardashian is involved in criminal justice reform and has used her platform to raise awareness about social issues.

In conclusion, Kim Kardashian’s career encompasses various roles, including reality TV star, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and philanthropist. Her ability to diversify her ventures and maintain a strong presence in the public eye has contributed to her ongoing success and influence.