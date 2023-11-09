What do Kerala people eat most?

Kerala, a state located in the southern part of India, is known for its rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty, and mouthwatering cuisine. The food of Kerala is diverse, reflecting the state’s history, geography, and the influence of various communities that have settled there over the centuries. Let’s take a closer look at what the people of Kerala eat most.

Traditional Kerala Cuisine:

Kerala cuisine is predominantly rice-based, with a wide variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Rice is a staple food in Kerala, and it is usually served with an array of side dishes. The traditional way of eating in Kerala is to have rice with a combination of curries, pickles, and other accompaniments.

Seafood Delights:

Given its long coastline, seafood plays a significant role in Kerala’s cuisine. From fish curries to prawn fry, the people of Kerala have a deep love for all things seafood. The use of coconut, spices, and tamarind gives their seafood dishes a unique and flavorful taste.

Vegetarian Delicacies:

Kerala is also known for its delectable vegetarian dishes. The cuisine includes a wide range of vegetable curries, stir-fries, and lentil-based dishes. Some popular vegetarian dishes include avial (a mixed vegetable curry), olan (a coconut-based curry), and thoran (a dry vegetable dish).

Breakfast Specials:

Kerala is famous for its elaborate breakfast spread. Puttu (steamed rice cake), appam (fermented rice pancake), and idiyappam (string hoppers) are some of the popular breakfast items. These are often served with a variety of side dishes such as kadala curry (black chickpea curry) or egg roast.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of coconut in Kerala cuisine?

A: Coconut is an essential ingredient in Kerala cuisine. It is used in various forms, such as grated coconut, coconut milk, and coconut oil. It adds a distinct flavor and richness to the dishes.

Q: Is Kerala cuisine spicy?

A: Yes, Kerala cuisine is known for its spiciness. The use of spices like black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves gives the dishes a unique and flavorful taste.

Q: Are there any popular sweets in Kerala?

A: Yes, Kerala has a wide range of delicious sweets. Some popular ones include payasam (a sweet rice pudding), unniyappam (a deep-fried sweet snack), and ada (a sweet dumpling made with rice flour and jaggery).

In conclusion, the people of Kerala enjoy a diverse and flavorful cuisine that includes a variety of rice-based dishes, seafood delicacies, vegetarian delights, and mouthwatering sweets. The use of coconut, spices, and traditional cooking techniques adds a unique touch to their culinary creations. Kerala’s cuisine truly reflects the state’s rich cultural heritage and is a delight for food lovers.