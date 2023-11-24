What do Jews do on Hanukkah?

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a joyous and significant holiday celebrated Jews around the world. This eight-day festival commemorates the miracle of the oil that lasted for eight days in the ancient Jewish temple in Jerusalem. During Hanukkah, Jews engage in various customs and traditions that hold deep cultural and religious significance.

Lighting the Menorah

One of the central rituals of Hanukkah is the lighting of the menorah, a nine-branched candelabrum. Each night, one additional candle is lit, starting with the shamash (the helper candle) and progressing until all eight candles are illuminated. This act symbolizes the miracle of the oil and serves as a reminder of the importance of spreading light and hope in the world.

Playing Dreidel

Another popular Hanukkah tradition is playing dreidel, a spinning top with Hebrew letters on each side. The game is often played with chocolate coins, known as gelt, and involves players taking turns spinning the dreidel and following the instructions based on which letter faces up. This game is a fun way to celebrate the holiday and is enjoyed both children and adults.

Enjoying Traditional Foods

Hanukkah is also a time for indulging in delicious traditional foods. One of the most well-known treats is the latke, a potato pancake fried in oil, symbolizing the oil that miraculously burned for eight days. Sufganiyot, jelly-filled doughnuts, are also commonly enjoyed during this festive period.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of Hanukkah?

A: Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of the oil that lasted for eight days.

Q: How long does Hanukkah last?

A: Hanukkah lasts for eight days and nights, beginning on the 25th of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar.

Q: Are there any specific prayers recited during Hanukkah?

A: Yes, there are special prayers, such as the blessings for lighting the menorah and the Hallel, which is a collection of psalms of praise.

Q: Are gifts exchanged during Hanukkah?

A: While gift-giving is not traditionally a part of Hanukkah, it has become more common in modern times, influenced the proximity to the holiday season.

Hanukkah is a time of joy, celebration, and reflection for Jews worldwide. Through the lighting of the menorah, playing dreidel, and enjoying traditional foods, Jews honor their history and embrace the values of hope, resilience, and the power of light.