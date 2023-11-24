What do Jews call the Old Testament?

In the realm of religious texts, the Old Testament holds a significant place for both Jews and Christians. However, it is important to note that Jews refer to this collection of sacred writings a different name. So, what do Jews call the Old Testament? Let’s delve into this intriguing question.

The Hebrew Bible: A Different Name for the Old Testament

For Jews, the Old Testament is known as the Hebrew Bible. This term reflects the fact that the texts were originally written in Hebrew, the ancient language of the Jewish people. The Hebrew Bible consists of three main sections: the Torah, the Nevi’im (Prophets), and the Ketuvim (Writings). These sections contain a total of 24 books, which differ slightly in order and content from the Christian Old Testament.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do Jews call it the Hebrew Bible?

A: The term “Hebrew Bible” emphasizes the Jewish origins and nature of these sacred texts. It reflects the fact that the texts were written in Hebrew and are central to Jewish religious and cultural traditions.

Q: Is the content of the Hebrew Bible the same as the Old Testament?

A: While the Hebrew Bible and the Old Testament share many similarities, there are some differences in the order and content of the books. Additionally, the Hebrew Bible does not include the New Testament, which is a central text for Christians.

Q: How do Jews view the Hebrew Bible?

A: The Hebrew Bible is considered the most sacred and authoritative text in Judaism. It serves as a guide for religious practices, ethical teachings, and historical narratives that shape Jewish identity and beliefs.

Q: Can Jews read the Old Testament?

A: Yes, Jews can read the Old Testament, but they primarily refer to it as the Hebrew Bible. The Old Testament is often studied in interfaith contexts or when engaging with Christian friends and neighbors.

In conclusion, while Christians commonly refer to the collection of sacred texts as the Old Testament, Jews call it the Hebrew Bible. This distinction highlights the unique religious and cultural significance of these texts for the Jewish people. Understanding this terminology can foster greater interfaith dialogue and appreciation for the diverse religious traditions that shape our world.