What do I get free with Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has become a household name for its fast and convenient delivery service, but did you know that it offers much more than just speedy shipping? With an Amazon Prime membership, you gain access to a wide range of benefits that can enhance your shopping experience and entertainment options. Let’s take a closer look at what you get for free with Amazon Prime.

Free and Fast Delivery: One of the most popular perks of Amazon Prime is the free two-day shipping on eligible items. This means you can enjoy the convenience of having your purchases delivered to your doorstep in just a couple of days, without any additional cost. In select areas, Prime members can even take advantage of same-day or even two-hour delivery on certain items.

Prime Video: As a Prime member, you gain access to Prime Video, a streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. From popular series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to blockbuster movies, there is something for everyone to enjoy. You can stream these titles on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and more.

Prime Music: With Prime Music, you can enjoy unlimited ad-free streaming of millions of songs and albums. Whether you’re into the latest hits or prefer timeless classics, Prime Music has a vast collection to suit your musical taste. You can also create personalized playlists and download songs for offline listening.

Prime Reading: Bookworms rejoice! Prime Reading allows you to borrow e-books, magazines, and comics from a rotating selection of titles. You can read them on your Kindle device or using the free Kindle app on your smartphone or tablet. This feature is perfect for avid readers who want to explore new genres or catch up on bestsellers.

Prime Gaming: Formerly known as Twitch Prime, Prime Gaming offers free in-game content, exclusive discounts, and a monthly subscription to a Twitch channel of your choice. If you’re a gamer, this benefit can enhance your gaming experience and save you money on popular titles.

FAQ:

Q: How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A: Amazon Prime membership costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month. There is also a discounted rate available for students.

Q: Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

A: Yes, you can share your Amazon Prime benefits with one other adult in your household. This includes the ability to share the free shipping benefits and access to Prime Video and Prime Music.

Q: Is there a free trial for Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new members to experience the benefits of Prime before committing to a subscription.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime offers much more than just fast shipping. With access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming, there is no shortage of entertainment options for members. Whether you’re a movie buff, music lover, avid reader, or gamer, Amazon Prime has something to offer everyone. So why not take advantage of the free trial and see for yourself all the benefits that come with being a Prime member?