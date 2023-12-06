What do Germans say for cheers?

Prost! The German Way of Cheers

When it comes to raising a glass and toasting, every culture has its own unique way of expressing good wishes. In Germany, the word “Prost” is the go-to phrase for clinking glasses and celebrating with friends. But what does it really mean, and are there any other phrases Germans use to cheers?

What does “Prost” mean?

“Prost” is the German word for “cheers” or “to your health.” It is derived from the Latin word “prosit,” which means “may it be beneficial.” When Germans say “Prost,” they are not only wishing for good health but also expressing their joy and camaraderie with those around them.

Are there any other phrases Germans use to cheers?

While “Prost” is the most common way to toast in Germany, there are a few other phrases you might come across:

1. “Zum Wohl” – This phrase translates to “to your well-being” and is often used as an alternative to “Prost.” It carries a similar meaning and is equally acceptable in social settings.

2. “Auf dein Wohl” – This phrase is a more personal way of toasting, as it translates to “to your well-being.” It is often used when toasting to an individual’s success or happiness.

3. “Gesundheit” – Although primarily used to wish someone good health after they sneeze, “Gesundheit” can also be used as a toast. It is a way of expressing the hope for good health and happiness.

FAQ:

Q: Do Germans clink glasses when toasting?

A: Yes, clinking glasses is a common practice in Germany when toasting. It is a way of sealing the good wishes and adding an extra touch of celebration to the moment.

Q: Are there any superstitions associated with toasting in Germany?

A: Yes, there is a popular superstition that if you fail to make eye contact with everyone at the table while clinking glasses, you will face seven years of bad luck. So, make sure to maintain eye contact with your fellow toasters!

In conclusion, “Prost” is the quintessential German way of saying cheers. It encompasses the spirit of good health, happiness, and camaraderie. So, the next time you find yourself in Germany, raise your glass and join in the tradition of toasting with a heartfelt “Prost!”