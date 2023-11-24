What do Clemson fans yell?

Clemson University, located in South Carolina, is renowned for its passionate and dedicated fan base. On game days, the roar of the crowd can be heard echoing throughout the stadium as fans cheer on their beloved Tigers. But what exactly do Clemson fans yell to show their support? Let’s dive into the world of Clemson fandom and explore the chants and cheers that make game days at Clemson truly special.

1. “Go Tigers!”

The most common and recognizable chant heard at Clemson games is the simple yet powerful “Go Tigers!” This chant is a rallying cry for fans to show their unwavering support for the team. It can be heard at various points throughout the game, particularly during key moments or when the team needs an extra boost of encouragement.

2. “C-L-E-M-S-O-N, Tigers!”

Another popular chant among Clemson fans is spelling out the university’s name, followed a resounding cheer of “Tigers!” This chant is often led cheerleaders or the marching band and is a great way to engage the entire crowd in a unified display of school spirit.

3. “Hold that Tiger!”

When the opposing team’s offense is on the field, Clemson fans can be heard shouting “Hold that Tiger!” This chant serves as a reminder to the defense to stand strong and prevent the opposing team from scoring. It is a testament to the fans’ belief in their team’s ability to defend their turf.

4. “First down!”

Whenever the Clemson offense successfully moves the ball ten yards or more, fans erupt in a chorus of “First down!” This chant celebrates the team’s progress and keeps the energy high as the Tigers continue their drive down the field.

FAQ:

Q: Are there any other chants or cheers unique to Clemson fans?

A: Yes, Clemson fans have a rich tradition of unique chants and cheers. One notable example is the “Tiger Rag” chant, where fans sing along to the iconic fight song of the same name. Additionally, fans often yell “Go Tigers!” in response to the opposing team’s chant of “Go [Opposing Team]!”

Q: Do Clemson fans have any specific traditions during games?

A: Absolutely! One of the most beloved traditions is the “Howard’s Rock” entrance. Before each home game, players rub Howard’s Rock, a symbol of Clemson’s football success, for good luck as they run down the hill into the stadium. This tradition is accompanied the chant, “It’s a great day to be a Tiger!”

In conclusion, Clemson fans are known for their passionate and vocal support of their team. From the classic “Go Tigers!” to the unique traditions and chants, the Clemson fan base adds an electric atmosphere to game days. So, if you ever find yourself at a Clemson game, be prepared to join in the cheers and experience the true spirit of Clemson fandom.