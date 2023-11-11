What do Celine Dion’s sons do?

Celine Dion, the iconic Canadian singer, is not only known for her powerful voice and incredible talent but also for her role as a devoted mother. Dion has three children, and her two sons, René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, have been in the spotlight since their birth. Many fans are curious about what these young men are up to and how they are following in their mother’s footsteps.

René-Charles Angelil: René-Charles, born in 2001, is the eldest son of Celine Dion and her late husband, René Angélil. Despite his young age, René-Charles has already shown a keen interest in music. He made his musical debut in 2014 when he collaborated with rapper KAYTRANADA on a track called “Catwalk.” René-Charles has also been seen accompanying his mother on stage during her performances, showcasing his talent as a DJ. He has a passion for sports as well, particularly hockey, and has been involved in various tournaments and competitions.

Nelson and Eddy Angelil: Nelson and Eddy, born in 2010, are Celine Dion’s adorable twin boys. While they are still young, they have occasionally made appearances alongside their mother during her concerts and public events. However, at this stage, their interests and career paths are yet to be determined.

FAQ:

1. Are Celine Dion’s sons planning to pursue careers in music?

While René-Charles has already shown a strong interest in music and has dabbled in the industry, it is unclear if Nelson and Eddy will follow a similar path. As they grow older, they may explore their own passions and interests.

2. Do Celine Dion’s sons have any social media presence?

As of now, René-Charles does not have any public social media accounts. Celine Dion has been protective of her children’s privacy and has chosen to keep them away from the public eye.

3. Are Celine Dion’s sons involved in any philanthropic activities?

Celine Dion has instilled the importance of giving back in her children. While there is limited information available about their philanthropic activities, it is likely that they are involved in charitable endeavors alongside their mother.

In conclusion, Celine Dion’s sons have already made their mark in the entertainment industry, with René-Charles showcasing his musical talent and passion for sports. As for Nelson and Eddy, their future paths are yet to be determined, but they have undoubtedly inherited their mother’s charisma and talent. Fans eagerly await to see what the future holds for these young men as they continue to grow and explore their own passions.