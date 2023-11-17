What Do Angelina Jolie’s Tattoos Mean?

Angelina Jolie, the renowned Hollywood actress and humanitarian, is not only known for her talent and beauty but also for her extensive collection of tattoos. Each tattoo adorning her body holds a special meaning, reflecting her personal journey and experiences. Let’s delve into the significance behind some of Angelina Jolie’s most prominent tattoos.

One of Jolie’s most recognizable tattoos is the large Bengal tiger on her lower back. This tattoo symbolizes power, strength, and protection. It serves as a reminder of her Cambodian citizenship and her dedication to the conservation of wildlife in the region.

Another notable tattoo is the Latin phrase “Quod me nutrit me destruit” inked on her lower stomach. Translated as “What nourishes me also destroys me,” this tattoo represents the complex relationship between self-destruction and self-preservation. It reflects Jolie’s introspective nature and her ability to find strength in vulnerability.

Jolie’s left shoulder blade features a Buddhist Pali incantation written in Khmer script. This tattoo is a tribute to her adopted son Maddox’s birth country, Cambodia. It is a prayer for protection and good luck, symbolizing her deep connection to the country and its people.

On her right arm, Jolie has a series of geographical coordinates tattooed, representing the birthplaces of her six children. This tattoo serves as a permanent reminder of the love and bond she shares with her diverse family.

Angelina Jolie’s tattoos are not merely decorative; they are a visual representation of her life’s journey, beliefs, and connections. Each tattoo tells a story, allowing us to glimpse into the multifaceted personality of this remarkable actress and humanitarian.